Justin Bieber’s ‘Justin World Tour’ postponed to next year

Justin Bieber postponed his Justice World Tour after announcing last month that he is taking a break to focus on his mental health.

The announcement dropped on a verified Instagram account dedicated to the tour read that the tour has been “ended” for now and might resume sometime next year.

“All remaining dates of his world tour postponed to next year up to and including March 25,” the statement said. “Potential new dates will be subject to venue and date availability.”

As per Deadline, this is the fifth time the Peaches singer's tour has been rescheduled after he resumed it in July this year.



First, the reason for postponement was Covid 19 pandemic. Later, the singer suspended the tour earlier this year following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

Following his performance in Brazil in July, the singer stated, “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue the tour.”

“I performed six live shows, but it really took a real toll on me,” he added. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”