Meghan Markle’s ‘only interest’ is in ‘trashing’ Royal Family

File Footage

Piers Morgan has just accused Meghan Markle of having branded herself a ‘princess’ and trashing the Royal Family.



According to a report by Sky News Australia, he began by saying, “Piers said Harry and Meghan still act as if they're active royals.”



“She calls herself a princess on her podcast – little girls who grow up to make a real princess.” But “You're not a princess – she's not a princess anyway.”

However, he believes her ‘interests lie’ in “trashing” the entire Royal Family.

“I’m from Sussex. I’ve spent more time in Sussex then Meghan and Harry have in the last two weeks,” Mr Morgan also admitted.

“So, actually a month but they’re never there. They have got these titles which are given to them, that’s really what I mean about. They trade off Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘the royals’ to make themselves incredibly rich.”

Before concluding he also added, “And I just do wonder if there is a point where Charles goes… Actually you can’t do that anymore. It’d be unprecedented but why wouldn’t he?”