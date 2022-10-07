Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spotted dancing to music at concert in California

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle enjoyed a surprise date night as they attended a concert by Hawaiian singer-songwriter Paula Fuga.



According to the Mirror UK, Lilibet and Archie’s parents were also spotted dancing to the music at the concert of former American Idol contestant Fuga.

Later, Paula Fuga took to Instagram and shared adorable photos with the royal couple.

In the pictures, she can be seen in between Meghan and Harry, and the rest of the members of her band.

The report further claims, Meghan and Harry’s photos were taken at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Wednesday night. The couple appeared in high spirits.

Paula Fuga and fellow singer-songwriter Jack Johnson had been performing at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

According to the TMZ, Harry and Meghan were spotted dancing as no one was watching them.

In the photos from the show, the Duke can be seen putting his arm around Meghan’s waist.