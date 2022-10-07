PTI Senator Saifullah Niazi arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended on Friday PTI Senator Saifullah Niazi, claimed former federal minister Asad Umar.



Meanwhile, the FIA also took PTI’s founder member Hamid Zaman into custody from his office in Lahore in a foreign funding case.

The FIA sources said that $0.625 million were deposited in a bank account of Insaf Trust in 2013 and the trust does not comply with the rules and regulations.

Hamid Zaman was then the secretary of the Insaf Trust, the sources added.

More to follow...

