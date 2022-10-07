Prince Harry looking ‘utterly alone, miserable’ without Royal Family

Experts fear Prince Harry’s distance from the royal circle is leaving him ‘utterly miserable and alone’.

This revelation has been made by royal biographer and author Hugo Vickers, in an appearance at the Henly Literary Festival.

He began by pointing towards the “Sad” aura Prince Harry was allegedly harboring during his move from the UK back in 2020, alongside Meghan Markle and baby Archie.

“As for members of the Royal family stepping away, I don’t think it usually leads to happiness in the long run. I don’t think it did with the Duke of Windsor.”

“As for the Duke of Sussex, who knows what is going to happen to him, but he looks utterly miserable.”

Before concluding, the author also argued that “the most successful members of the Royal family” are those who don’t “compete” with the monarch.