Prince Harry legal action: UK media group reacts to allegations

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and singer Elton John are among six public figures suing the publisher of the Daily Mail over alleged unlawful information-gathering at its titles.



The others taking part in the legal action are actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, John´s husband David Furnish and Doreen Lawrence, the mother of murder victim Stephen Lawrence.

The publisher has responded to the allegations.

Meghan Markle and Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie shared Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) statement on his Twitter handle.

ANL, also the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, said it "utterly and unambiguously" rejected the allegations.

The statement reads: "We utterly and unambiguously refute these preposterous smears which appear to be nothing more than a pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone hacking scandal concerning articles up to 30 years old.

“These unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims — based on no credible evidence — appear to be simply a fishing expedition by claimants and their lawyers, some of whom have already pursued cases elsewhere."