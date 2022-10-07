Woman asks Kate Middleton to leave Northern Ireland

Kate Middleton was confronted by a woman when she accompanied her husband Prince William during a visit to Norther Ireland .
According to a senior British journalist, "On her visit with Prince William today to Northern Ireland, the Princess of Wales was told "it would be better" if she was "in your own country".
The woman, who was in the crowds meeting Kate and recording the moment on her phone, told the Royal: "Ireland belong to the Irish".
While hundreds of royal fans criticized the woman for being what they called rude, three were some who praised her for confronting the Princess of Wales.
Kate and William were given the titles of the Princess and Prince of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth last month.
