Maryam Nawaz reaches London

Maryam Nawaz hugs her brother Hassan Nawaz. — PML-N

LONDON: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday reached London, United Kingdom, where she was welcomed by her son Junaid Safdar, daughter-in-law Aisha, and other members of the Sharif family.

Sources shared that Maryam reached the Avenfield House around 11:30pm (PST).

The development came after the PML-N vice president received her passport back from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) earlier this week at the orders of the Lahore High Court after she was granted post-arrest bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills Limited (CSML) case.

Following the directions of Punjab's top court, the passport was "confiscated" by NAB for more than three years in a case that Maryam termed "was never filed" against her.



She will also be meeting her father, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, after three years, who was allowed to leave Pakistan after his health deteriorated. While leaving for the UK, Maryam said she was excited to meet her father.

Before leaving, the PML-N leader offered fateha at the graves of her grandparents and mother.

According to sources in the Sharif family, Maryam will be staying in London for a month, after which she is expected to return to Pakistan along with her father.

It should be noted that the PML-N leader has returned to the UK after four years. She came from London with her father and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif while her mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was hospitalised as a cancer patient.