Prince Harry, Elton John launch legal action against Daily Mail over 'privacy breach'

Prince Harry, Elton John and few others have reportedly launched legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper, alleging phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy, law firm Hamlins said in a statement on Thursday.



The group - which includes the Duke of Sussex, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, Elton John, his partner David Furnish and Doreen Lawrence - is aware of evidence pointing to breaches of privacy by Associated Newspapers.

They accused the publisher of allegedly placing of listening devices inside people's cars and homes as well as commissioning the bugging of live, private telephone calls.

Hamlins is representing Meghan's hubby and Frost, while Lawrence, Hurley, John and Furnish are being represented by gunnercooke, according to the statement.



Harry and his wife Meghan Markle previously blamed media intrusion as a major factor in their decision to step down from royal duties. Their relations with Britain's tabloid press collapsed after tied the knot in 2018.

Archie and Lilibet's parents previously said they would have "zero engagement" with four major British papers, accusing them of false and invasive coverage.

