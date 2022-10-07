King Charles III himself has more than one person from history: report

The mystery of the doppleganger is something that fascinates people, but when it comes to the Royal Family, there tend to be a lot more lookalikes from the past as well as the present.

The Britain's new monarch, King Charles III, himself has more than one person from history he is the spitting image of, including a female relative born 150 years ago.

Princess Beatrice and Queen Victoria look oddly alike while Zara Tindall closely resembles the Queen's aunt.

Prince of Wales meanwhile has a cousin who looks very much like him as well as a relative born hundreds of years ago he is the spitting image of. And childhood photos show him looking very similar to his daughter Princess Charlotte.

King Charles looks like the reincarnation of a French Duke, also named Charles, who lived nearly 600 years ago. The similarities in looks between the two men are mind-blowing although they are not related, according to 'MY London'.



Nicknamed Charles the Bold after his exploits in Burgundy, France, the son of Philip the Good and Mary the Rich, according to the same media outlet, was born on November 10, 1433 in the east-central French region famous for its wine.

On June 15, 1467 he would become Charles I, the Duke of Burgundy and reign until January 1477 when he was killed at the Battle of Nancy at the hands of Swiss mercenaries. Charles the Bold had married Margaret of York as his third wife following his previous marriages to Catherine of France and Isabella of Bourbon.