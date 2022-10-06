Kylie Jenner showers praises on Kris Jenner: ‘manages to do it all'

Kylie Jenner showered her mother with an abundance of love and warmth as she appreciates having a great role model in her mom Kris Jenner.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Kylie Skin founder has her first photoshoot since becoming a mom of two. While the 25-year-old makeup mogul is having a good time on set, she opens up in her confessional about how difficult it is to head back to work after baby No. two.

"I feel like I've been very spoiled these last few months, just being able to hang with my daughter all day and now I have my new baby," she says. "It is hard to leave them again and get back into work. And obviously, I run my companies, so just to juggle the two of them could be difficult sometimes."

Kylie cites the momager, 66, as the "best example" of balancing career and family.

"My mom has been the best example I could look up to. She has 100 kids and she still manages to do it all, so [I'm] very inspired," she adds.

On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave fans a glimpse of her 8-month-old bundle of joy when she shared a carousel of images to Instagram where her baby boy makes a brief appearance.

Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott, 31, have yet to publicly reveal the name of their child since changing it from Wolf



