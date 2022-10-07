Meghan Markle, Prince Harry now ‘hung out to dry’ due to explosive memoir

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry blasted for feeling like they’ve been “hung out to dry.”
This revelation has been made by royal commentator Duncan Larcombe, in an interview with OK! Magazine.
He started off by admitting, “Meghan hasn’t held back when discussing the royals in the Oprah stint, her Spotify podcasts and her interview with The Cut.”
“Harry and Meghan broke the golden rule of being royal – that you don’t sell out your family.”
“Some of the people involved will have felt aggrieved at Meghan’s hands – and they’re free to speak to writers like Valentine.”
Before concluding he also added, “Harry and Meghan are going to see these accusations appearing in Valentine’s book and I think they are going to believe they have been hung out to dry.”
