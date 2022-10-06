Queen Elizabeth II ‘shrieked with laughter’ at crude horse ‘punchline’

Queen Elizabeth II’s sense of humour and surprising response to a cheeky joke was recently remembered by a royal insider.

According to Express.co.uk, a source shared that the Queen insisted Vice Admiral Sir Donald Gosling make his whole joke all over again.

"HM would relish seeing Don because she would know he always had a fresh supply of jokes, but his sense of humour was pretty salty,” the source recalled.

"Don was in full flow telling her his latest joke - involving a horse trainer giving Viagra to a runner in the 2.30 at Newton Abbott.

"The Minister put up his hand and stopped Don, obviously thinking the Queen shouldn’t be exposed to such ribaldry.

"HM was furious - and berated poor Mulley for ruining the joke,” the insider added.

"She made Don tell the whole joke all over again, and shrieked with laughter at the punchline, which was about the horse winning against stiff competition or something like that."