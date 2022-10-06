Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new ‘power portraits’ blasted by TV hosts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest portraits were recently blasted in a brutal swipe by two Australian TV presenters.
Channel Seven’s The Morning Show hosts Kylie Gillies and Larry Emdur recently unveiled a mimicked version of the photo.
The TV hosts took a gibe at the couple’s unique pose which saw Meghan standing in front of Harry as she held the prince’s index finger.
She captioned: “The Duke and Duchess of BS. That's my caption.”
“Larry’s caption is: ‘At least two men in this photo have played naked billiards in Vegas. And at least two women in this photo would do anything to get the keys to a Castle.’ I think @larryemdur‘s caption wins.”
The much-loved photo was captured by celebrity photographer Misan Harriman, who has taken photos of Rihanna, Stormzy, Tom Cruise and Giorgio Armani.
