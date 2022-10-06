Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘hateful modus operandi’ blasted: ‘Lost golden goose’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is currently being put on blast for letting their Markle’s golden goose, Queen Elizabeth lead to their ‘hateful modus operandi’ for maintaining relevancy.



This claim has been made by royal author and commentator Richard Kay, in his piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by saying, “The point is that such attacks, as well as any indiscretions about the Royal Family, could well damage the Sussex brand, coming so soon after the death of the Queen — even in far-away America, where their true currency lies.”



“And yet, sadly for this embittered couple in their $14 million Montecito mansion, their value relies on them continuing to make such attacks.”

“What are Harry and Meghan worth if they're not being hateful about the Royals?”

“Would Netflix be paying them $100 million to be nice about Charles, Camilla, William and Kate, and to tell us piously that they care about the world?”

“The Queen's death means that, for now at least, their golden U.S. goose is well and truly cooked. They can no longer just cash in by telling 'their truth' about the beastly royals.”