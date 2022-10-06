Meghan Markle has 'clear vision' of how she wants world to look at her: Expert

Meghan Markle wants to change people's opinion about her, says expert.
The Duchess of Sussex, who is revamping her public image with an in-house team, has a 'very clear vision' on how she wants to be represented.
Kinsey Schofield of the To Di For podcast tells Daily Star: “Both Tom Bower and Valentine Low's books explore how unhappy Meghan has been with past PR efforts and how she thought she could do it better herself.”
She added: “Anyone tired of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should mentally prepare for a barrage of fluffy press hits and glamorous photos... with Harry - aka palm tree number two - in the background.
“Meghan has a very clear vision of how she wants to be perceived by the public. For the most part, I think the toothpaste is out of the tube and people have already established a positive or negative opinion of her. Meghan is a polarizing figure and there is no in-between.
“That is currently what we are witnessing. A more hands-on approach from Meghan when it comes to her brand.
“The copy and paste tweets from Hearst media corp is a perfect example.
“Dozens of tweets with the exact same verbiage and video from outlets owned by Hearst like Seventeen Magazine and Cosmopolitan: ‘Meghan Markle is an activist and altruist. She's known to be passionate about making the world a better place. Here are just a few causes the Duchess of Sussex is known to advocate.’
“Funny how this sounds like the exact narrative Meghan was pursuing with her Vanity Fair cover story," she noted.
