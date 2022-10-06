Camilla was told she could never be step-grandmother to Prince William kids

Queen Consort Camilla entered the royal household with least expectations from Prince William and Prince Harry.
The former Duchess of Cornwall, who married King Charles III in 2005, always served as his wife and never tried to replace Princess Diana.
Biographer Angela Levin writes in her book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort: "William has made it clear that Camilla is the wife of his father, but not a step-grandmother to his children".
She continued: "William and Harry were 23 and 20 respectively when Camilla officially became their step-mother in 2005
"She was more of a friendly grown-up they saw occasionally at royal gatherings. She tried to be encouraging rather than influential."
"Nor has she tried to take over any responsibility as a step-grandmother to the Cambridges' children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, especially as Catherine's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are so close," she added.
