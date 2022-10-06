'Stranger Things’ David Harbour stars as fierce Santa in ‘Violent Night’: Watch

Stranger Things’ David Harbour stars as unconventional Santa in ‘Violent Night’: Watch

David Harbour is set to star as Santa Claus in an action-packed Christmas movie, Violent Night.

The trailer for the upcoming movie was released on October 5th, which gives a glimpse into the plot for the movie, per The Collider.

The clip begins with Harbour’s Santa indulging in a drink before heading out to distribute gifts. One family is especially excited for the year’s Christmas, giving the daughter a direct line to Santa. Surely nothing could go wrong for this picture-perfect trio, detailed The Collider. But almost everything does go wrong as the family is held hostage by mercenaries and the young girl contacts Harbour’s Santa for help. After learning about the situation at hand, Santa drops his plans for the evening to help save the family, “and he's about to show why this Nick is no saint.”

While the trailer may indicate that it will be an action-packed movie, involving blood, it also showcases comedic moments throughout as Harbour helps protect the central family from bad guys.



David Harbour has been featured in plenty of action movies from Hellboy to joining the MCU as Red Guardian in Black Widow. In his current role on Netflix’s Stranger Things, Harbour is known for playing the gruff father figure who takes care of kids who need help when the bad guys show up.

Along with Harbour, Violent Night stars Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson and Beverly D’Angelo. The film is directed by Tommy Wirkola from a script by Pat Casey and Josh Miller; co-produced by David Leitch, one of the minds behind the John Wick franchise, shared the publication.

Violent Night will hit theatres on December 2th, 2022.