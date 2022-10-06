King Charles’ coronation: Buckingham Palace responds to ‘leaked’ ceremony date

Rumors about King Charles’ coronation ceremony date have been making rounds on the internet.
Buckingham Palace has responded to claims that the date of Charles’ coronation ceremony has been confirmed for June, 3, calling them ‘purely speculation.’
Bloomberg cited ‘anonymous’ government sources as saying the ancient ceremony during which Charles will be officially crowned King will be held at Westminster Abbey on June 3 next year.
However, a Palace spokesperson told Mirror.co.uk that the date has not yet been decided upon.
King Charles’ coronation had been expected to take place in the spring or summer of 2023. The ceremony has been planned for decades and it is believed to be taking place less than a year of the monarch’s ascension to the throne.
Details of Charles’ crowning have been concealed by the palace under the codename Operation Golden Orb.
King Charles, 73, ascended to the throne immediately after Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8.
