Friday October 07, 2022
Netflix upcoming movies and series streaming worldwide this weekend

By Web Desk
October 07, 2022
Netflix: Movies and series coming to this weekend: Full List

Netflix has a wide collection of interesting and exciting movies, series, and documentaries for its audience.

Here's the list of movies and series coming on Netflix this weekend;

Coming to Netflix on October 7th:

  1. Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary
  2. Derry Girls (Season 3) Netflix Original Series – The final season of the teen sitcom series set in the 1990s.
  3. Doll House (2022) Netflix Original Film – Filipino drama.
  4. Glitch (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Korean comedy thriller series.
  5. Kev Adams: The Real Me (2022) Netflix Original Stand-up Special
  6. Luckiest Girl Alive (2022) Netflix Original Film
  7. Man on Pause (Season 1) Netflix Original Series 
  8. Nailed It! (Season 7) Netflix Original Series 
  9. Oddballs (Season 1) Netflix Original Kids Series
  10. Old People (2022) Netflix Original Film
  11. The Midnight Club (Season 1) Netflix Original Series 
  12. The Mole (Season 1) 
  13. The Redeem Team (2022) Netflix Original Documentary 
  14. TIGER & BUNNY 2 (New Episodes) Netflix Original Anime

Coming to Netflix on October 8th:

  1. Bad Guys (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on October 9th:

  1. Missing Link (2019)