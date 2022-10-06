 
Kate Middleton loves newborn baby as she visits maternity unit of a hospital

By Web Desk
October 06, 2022
Kate Middleton has resumed her royal duties following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month, leaving fans in awe with her sweet gestures during visit to a Hospital.

The Princess of Wales visited Royal Surrey County Hospital's Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) which provides specialist neonatal care for tiny and premature babies on Wednesday.

The royal, wearing a face mask and stunning Karen Millen dress, was seen cradling newborn baby during her visit to the hospital.

Kate was looking smashing in Karen Millen dress, which she paired with black heels, a simple black clutch bag and pearl drop earrings. 

The mother-of-three  also learnt all about the holistic support provided to pregnant women and new mothers. Prince William's sweetheart also met with a mother who had previously received support from the Surrey hospital.