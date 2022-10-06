Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson shares interesting things about Queen's corgis

Sarah Ferguson, who's looking after Queen Elizabeth's corgis, has hailed 'Muick and Sandy' as "national treasures".



Prince Andrew's ex-wife,during her appearance on the Henley Literary Festival, said it was “a big honour” to have taken on the late monarch's two corgis.



The Queen was gifted two dogs, Muick and Fergus, by Andrew during March 2021 while Prince Philip was in hospital.



The Duchess, who is now caretaker of the late Queen's corgis, said the animals were “national treasures” and had “been taught well”.

She said: “They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move, but I’ve got used to it now.”

The dogs are living with the five Norfolk terriers along with the Duchess and Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, at Royal Lodge, Windsor since the Queen's death on September 8.