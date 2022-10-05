Shadab Khan entrusts confidence in Babar Azam's leadership ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) looks at the ball next to his teammate Shadab Khan during the seventh Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on October 2, 2022. — AFP/File

CHRISTCHURCH: Shadab Khan, Pakistan's vice-captain, has entrusted his confidence in the team's captain and skipper Babar Azam's leadership ahead of the tri-series with Bangladesh and New Zealand, and the T20 World Cup 2022.

In a column published on the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) website, the all-rounder wrote that players are looking forward to paying back to the captain in the upcoming matches.

"In my previous column, I wrote about Babar Azam’s leadership. This man is incredible: the more I play with him, the more I learn about the man and the more I admire him!"

The 24-year-old batter further wrote about Azam's perseverance under pressure considering his role as a leader in the squad.

"The way this 27-year-old — who is relatively new to the leadership role, has handled relentless pressure and sometimes unfair criticism while ensuring his own performance doesn’t slip — is simply mindboggling. He has stood like a rock for his players and fully backed them."

"This is the hallmark of a leader, this is how you earn respect from your players and this is how you develop your team," he wrote.

Shadab added that Babar has thrown his complete weight behind each and every member of his side and now, the onus is on the team to deliver.

"We need to justify the faith Babar has put in our talent, credentials and skills. If we have to make our captain stand tall and be proud, then we have to convert our potential into performances."

The vice-captain said that the captain is giving the team everything we need to stamp our mark and authority at the international level. "We now have to rise to the occasion, it’s as simple as that."

"I stand firmly with Babar and believe we have what is required to perform strongly in New Zealand and Australia. We just need a couple of confidence and morale-boosting performances, and all pieces will be in their places," he wrote.

Currently, the Pakistan team is in New Zealand for playing tri-nation series involving the hosts and Bangladesh as the two other teams.

The Green Shirts will take on Bangladesh on October 7 in their first match in the tri-nation series.