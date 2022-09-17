Pak vs England: Pakistan cricket squad arrives in Karachi for T20 series

The national team flew to Karachi for a seven-match Twenty20I series against England. Twitter

The national cricket team of Pakistan will begin practising at the National Stadium Karachi today (Saturday) in preparation for the upcoming home Twenty20 International series against England.



Pakistan will host the historic seven-match T20I series which will get underway on September 20 in Karachi. The cricket event will continue till October 2.



The national team arrived in Karachi late Friday for the domestic series. Most of the squad, along with the support staff, reached their hotel in the metropolis.



According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan and assistant-head coach Shahid Aslam will join the squad on September 17.



Before the home side heads into the training session, batsman Shan Masood, who got his maiden T20I call-up, will talk to the media at the stadium.

The England team, playing an away series in Pakistan after 17 years, had a three-hour long preparatory session on Friday. The guests will continue to practice today.

Pakistan will also play a warm-up match against England on October 17 before they start their run at the Twenty20 World Cup, starting on October 16.

Squad:

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.

England Squad: Jos Buttler (captain/wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali (vice captain), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Luke Wood.

Schedule:

Sept 20 - first T20I - National Stadium, Karachi (7:30pm)

Sept 22 - second T20I - National Stadium, Karachi (7:30pm)

Sept 23 - third T20I - National Stadium, Karachi (7:30pm)

Sept 25 - fourth T20I - National Stadium, Karachi (7:30pm)

Sept 28 - fifth T20I - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7:30pm)

Sept 30 - sixth T20I - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7:30pm)

Oct 2 - seventh T20I - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7:30pm)