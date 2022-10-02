Pak vs Eng: Pakistan won't disappoint, says Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja. — Courtesy our correspondent

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has expressed hope that the Men in Green will not disappoint in the Pakistan vs England series decider, scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium today (Sunday) at 7:30pm.



"We are not the best team in the world but Pakistan will not disappoint as there are several match winners in the team, not just one," Ramiz said in a conversation with Geo News.

As the clock ticks on the nail-biting clash this evening with Pakistan looking to claim the series, the former cricketer and commentator reiterated that losing is not an option for the national squad. He asked the fans to have faith in the Green Shirts and back them.

He also requested people to show more acceptance and be flexible towards the team's outcomes as they are making some mistakes and may make more.

Ramiz went on to say that fans have now started taking ownership of their national team and that is the reason they are going to the stadiums to watch the matches.

"Cricket is spreading happiness," he said.

The PCB chair had thought the public would lose interest in the series as it featured seven T20 matches between two teams, but pointed out that the interest kept increasing up until the final match.

Ramiz further stated that the interest hasn't faded away because the team's temperament is improving and the bilateral series featured matches where the winners were decided in the last overs.

"Thrilling matches are the reason behind pumped-up interest among the fans," he concluded.