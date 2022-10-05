Prince Harry's book and Meghan's Netflix show could chip away at King Charles credibility

It seems as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry know that their Netflix show and upcoming book could bring irremediable harm to the royal family as they want to make edits after King Charles' positive gesture towards the couple at the Queen's funeral.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming series risks being "shelved indefinitely" because the couple wants to make extensive edits, according to a new report.

Archie and Lilibet's parents are reportedly working on a docuseries as part of their $100 million dollar deal with the streaming service. It was originally supposed to be released in December, following the fifth series of the royal drama The Crown.

Several media outlets, citing sources, claim that the couple now wants to make major edits to the series to downplay much of what the Sussexes have said about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It suggests as Harry knows that his memoir and show can chip away his father's credibility as he wants to make some changes, which seem to be very difficult now. There are speculations that Meghan and Harry's show could be shelved indefinitely.

"They've made significant requests to walk back content they themselves provided - to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely," a source told Page Six.



The Duke of Sussex could lose a huge payout if he dampens down attacks against his family in his memoir.



Harry has received around £17.5million of the £35million book deal which includes four books, one to be published later this year. But he "has thrown a spanner in the works" by trying to change some articles and passages in the book.