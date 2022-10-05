Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix show to be ‘shelved indefinitely’?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming Netflix docuseries may be ‘shelved indefinitely’ amid changes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming Netflix docuseries may be ‘shelved indefinitely’ as they are reportedly making moves to edit it extensively, as per sources quoted by Page Six.

The bombshell came from a source close to Netflix, who hinted that Prince Harry and Meghan are ‘panicking’ about the content of their show after the death of Queen Elizabeth and want multiple changes made.

In fact, they are demanding so many changes that the streaming giant may just shelf the whole project despite already starting filming.

As per the insider: “They (Prince Harry and Meghan) have made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided — to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely.”

This comes months after Meghan herself hinted that the show will be released soon, teasing that it will focus on her and Prince Harry’s love story.

Talking to The Cut in late August, Meghan had said: “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see — our love story.”