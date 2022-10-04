Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's interlocked fingers show couple's strong intentions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have apparently sent a message to their royal relatives with their new amazing photo.

In their never-before-seen photo The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen interlocking their fingers and holding hands, seemingly flaunting their strong bond and happiness.

The couple's photo comes hours after the palace shared a new portrait of the royal family, featuring King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.



Harry and Meghan's photographer Misan Harriman shared a pic he snapped of the couple standing close as they interlocked fingers with each other.



“The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month,” Harriman captioned the Instagram photo on Monday.

In the picture, the Duke can be seen in an impressive black suit and tie while his wife Meghan looks chic in red pants and a matching red blouse.

While the “Suits” alum appeared to have a very serious look on her face, Harry gave a small soft smile to the camera. The sweet moment was captured at the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit.

Some royal fans and experts believe that it's a message from Sussexes to their royal relatives that they are very happy without them.

While few think it's a reaction of the couple to King Charles as he appeared in new photo with his wife Queen Camilla and eldest son William and Kate Middleton. However, Harry and Meghan were missing in the family portrait.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex mourned the Queen alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles III, and the rest of the royal family despite tensions since they resigned from their royal duties in 2020.