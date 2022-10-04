‘The Crown’: Search for young actor to play Prince Harry continues

Netflix has been searching for a young actor to play the role of Prince Harry in the famed series The Crown.
According to the reports, the streaming giant is looking for a talent aged between 16 and 20 to portray the duke of Sussex in the sixth season of the show.
The ad also mentions that the actor should have a “strong physical resemblance” with the prince and the candidate is not required to have previous acting experience.
"Robert Sterne, casting director of the Netflix series The Crown, is searching for an exceptional young actor to play Prince Harry in the next series,” the notice read.
"It is a significant role in this award-winning drama and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance. No previous professional acting experience required,” it reads.
"We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find is a uniquely rewarding creative process, the notice adds.
The 'WandaVision' star revealed she was put in touch with a professional who taught her some 'brain games' to help her...
The show opened with a short film starring the Stewart in which she exits a Paris cinema after watching the 1961...
Meghan explores 'Dragon Lady' stereotype with Lisa Ling and Margaret Cho in delayed Archetypes podcast
Kate Middleton is just like any other mother who prepares tea for her children despite having world class help
'Emancipation' will be Will Smith's first since his infamous slap at the 2022 Oscars
Meghan Markle has reportedly roped in an American writer Nicole Pasulka to fact-check her podcast 'Archetypes'