‘The Crown’: Search for young actor to play Prince Harry continues

Netflix has been searching for a young actor to play the role of Prince Harry in the famed series The Crown.



According to the reports, the streaming giant is looking for a talent aged between 16 and 20 to portray the duke of Sussex in the sixth season of the show.

The ad also mentions that the actor should have a “strong physical resemblance” with the prince and the candidate is not required to have previous acting experience.

"Robert Sterne, casting director of the Netflix series The Crown, is searching for an exceptional young actor to play Prince Harry in the next series,” the notice read.

"It is a significant role in this award-winning drama and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance. No previous professional acting experience required,” it reads.

"We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find is a uniquely rewarding creative process, the notice adds.