Google launches startup accelerator for circular economy in Pakistan

Google launches accelerator for start-ups, NGOs. — Google

KARACHI: In a bid to facilitate the startups and non-profit organisations in Pakistan, Asia-Pacific and North America, US tech giant Google is launching a circular economy startup accelerator.

The programme — Google for Startups Accelerator: Circular Economy — will select organisations that use technology to solve circularity challenges including reuse, refill, recycling, composting, fashion, food, safe and circular materials, and the built environment.

Asia-Pacific, which is the world's most vulnerable region to climate change’s impact, is a good starting point to innovate and create circular economy solutions.

Only ten rivers contribute 90% of all river-borne plastic in the ocean, eight of which are in APAC. By 2040, Asia is expected to account for 40% of global consumption.

In 2022, the global demand for resources is projected to be 1.75 times what the earth’s ecosystems can regenerate in a year. And most of the resources that we extract and use eventually become waste — adding to more than 2 billion tonnes of solid waste created each year.

The programme hopes to support startups that will help create a circular economy that is safer, sustainable, and more equitable for everyone, which will rebuild a relationship with physical resources and solve circularity challenges.

Through a mix of one-to-one and one-to-many learning sessions, the accelerator offers ten weeks of virtual programming that includes technical assistance and mentoring from Google engineers and external experts.

Participants will also be assigned a dedicated success manager for support that is specific to their organisation.

The applications for this programme are open from October 4, 2022, to November 14, 2022, and the programme will commence in February 2023.