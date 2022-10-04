Prince Harry ‘hiding’ behind Meghan Markle in new viral portrait?

Prince Harry is being called out for allegedly ‘hiding behind’ wife Meghan Markle in a new portrait of them that has gone viral since its seemingly ill-timed release; it came out just days after the royal family released a new photo without the Sussexes.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for friend and photographer Misan Harriman for the stunning portrait, days after the new King Charles posed beside his wife Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton for an official royal family portrait.
The photo was shared on Instagram by Harriman himself with the caption: “The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month.”
While many criticised the couple for overshadowing the royals by releasing the picture soon after them, an online commentator suggested that Prince Harry seemed to ‘hide behind’ Meghan in most of their official photos, reported The Daily Star.
“Why do all the photos of Harry and Meghan have her in front and him hiding in the back?" said one user on Twitter, while another claimed that the new royal photo must’ve ignited ‘jealousy’ in Meghan.
“Surprise surprise!!! Her jealousy raises its ugly head!!!! Harry and Meghan release photos after Royal Family's new portrait,” said the user.
