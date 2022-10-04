Millie Bobby Brown announces graphic novel for Enola Holmes

Millie Bobby Brown, debuted a trailer on Instagram for the Enola Holmes: Mycroft's Dangerous Game graphic novel.

The novel – which is based on the Enola Holmes novels by Nancy Springer – is written by Mickey George, drawn by Giorgia Sposito and coloured by Enrica Angiolini. The graphic novel will fill fans in on what the young sleuth has been up to in the time between the end of the first film and the upcoming Netflix sequel which is expected sometime in 2022, per The Collider.

According to GamesRadar, the graphic novel will take place after the first Netflix’s Enola Holmes film and before the anticipated sequel with a new story that bridges events between the two movies. The titular teen detective will attempt to solve her brother Mycroft’s disappearance, as he was kidnapped by a group of anarchists. Enola hopes to both return him home safely and also find something precious to her that he stole. However, Enola won’t be teaming up with her other brother, Sherlock, to solve this mystery. She’ll work with Lord Tewkesbury and houseless boy named Shag as she tries to uncover the anarchists’ winding and nefarious plot.



Senior Editor of Legendary Comics, Nikita Kannekanti enthused, “We are so excited to expand Enola’s world and story with an exciting new adventure in our graphic novel from this extremely talented creative team. Nancy has come up with a really fun story with some charming new characters and some returning familiar faces. I hope fans will enjoy solving the mystery with Enola!”

Enola Holmes: Mycroft’s Dangerous Game will be available to readers everywhere on August 23, 2022.