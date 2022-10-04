Jeffrey Dahmer: Original pot used by the killer listed for auction following Netflix series

File footage

After prison glasses, another actual item used by Jeffery Dahmer is up for auction for a whopping amount of money following the release of Netflix’s series, titled, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

After Dahmer’s scary prison frames were put on sale on the internet for $150k, it has been reported that the killer’s actual urn is now available for sale for $250k.

Following the release of the controversial series, starring Evan Peters in the titular role, there’s been an increased interest observed in the killer’s life.

The owners of Dahmer’s collectibles, such as Taylor James from Canada, have now placed a hefty price on the items up for the auction.

Not just Dahmer’s eyewear and urn, but also a list of other Dahmer memorabilia, including letters he received in prison, school photos, income tax forms, school projects, his psychiatric evaluation, and his bible have in Taylor’s possession.

Taylor, who also has cutlery used by Dahmer, has not put any more items for sale. He told TMZ that he acquired the items after being contacted by a former housekeeper for Dahmer’s father, Lionel.

The harrowing Netflix series based on Dahmer’s heinous crimes has received critical reviews. The series has been met with criticism, particularly from the surviving family members of the victims.