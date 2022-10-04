Meghan and Harry's new photos overshadow 'Future of the monarchy' picture by palace

Two new images of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been released by the couple's friend Misan Harriman.
The pictures were taken just before they appeared on stage in Manchester at the One Young World summit.
The event was organized three days before the Queen’s death.
Pro-monarchy royal expert Richard Eden questioned the timing of the release of the couple's pictures.
He said Meghan and Harry's pictures were released soon after the Buckingham Palace released a photograph of King Charles, Camilla Queen Consort, Prince William and Kate Middleton, also called 'Fab Four'.
The photo of the four royals called "Future of the monarchy" by journalist and author Omid Scobie was taken at the Heads of State reception the night before the Queen’s funeral.
Eden, however, seemed to suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tried to overshadow the picture released by the Buckingham Palace.
Paris Jackson looked stunning in a crocheted floral dress which gave her look a rock star edge
Trevor Noah announces his exit from 'The Daily Show' after hosting it for seven years
Kim Kardashian reportedly trying to bring Florence Pugh into her social circle, claims insider
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is a two-time Oscar winning filmmaker
Michelle's post featured some adorable throwback pictures enjoying some quality time together
Sacheen Littlefeather was escorted out by two armed guards