October 03, 2022
Paul McCartney attends daughter Stella's fashion show

Paul McCartney appeared to put on a brave smile after his pal's announcement which sparked concern amongst fans

By Web Desk
October 03, 2022
Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell caught everyone’s attention as they attended Paris Fashion Week for Stella McCartney's Spring/Sumer 2023 show.

The Beatles musician, 80, and his wife, 62, stepped out at the lavish event held at Centre Pompidou in the French capital alongside a string of famous pals.

Paul's outing came hours after his former bandmate Ringo Starr, 82, was forced to cancel a string of gigs after suffering from a mystery illness.

However, the FourFiveSeconds hitmaker appeared to put on a brave smile after his pal's announcement which sparked concern amongst fans.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Liverpudlian Paul opted to go for a smart casual look as he donned a black suit which he paired with a pair of black Chelsea boots – alongside a blue hoodie.

Meanwhile, Nancy looked stunning in a nude figure-hugging dress with a cardigan to keep her warm in the Parisian autumnal weather.

The happy couple happily struck up a pose while sitting on the front row of the prestigious event alongside Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld as they watched Paul's daughter's latest collection.