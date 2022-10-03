Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want 'good goss' about Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly had enough of attack the Royal Family as the couple don’t want to become “any more unpopular”.

Weighing in on the Sussexes’ upcoming projects, former ITN royal editor Tim Ewart expressed that the couple might not get any more dirt on themselves by sharing bad "stuff" about Royal Family.

During his conversation with Paul Murray on Sky News, Tim said: “The version that’s being put about here is that the publisher of the book has said ‘if it hasn’t got some good stuff, we’re not interested’ … they want some good goss about the Royal Family.”

“But, quite obviously, Harry and Meghan have decided that would be inappropriate at the moment,” he added.

Meanwhile, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said to GB News that the royal couple is “proving to be a liability to the monarchy.”

"I think that if they do want to work their way back in, it’s going to take a long time to establish trust and they should work for that,” she continued.

"I don’t think it’s as easy as 'we’ve had a death in the family so let’s just move them back in'.

"They’ve done hurtful things, specifically the Oprah interview [that] was just as detrimental to the monarchy as the death of Princess Diana,” Kinsey explained.

"That’s how horrible the feedback was for the Royal Family after the Oprah interview."