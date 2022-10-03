Michelle Obama dedicates a sweet tribute to Barack on their 30th wedding anniversary

Michelle Obama shared the sweetest tribute to Barack Obama in celebration of their marriage.
The former first lady 58, shared a touching tribute to the former president, 61on Monday to mark their 30th wedding anniversary.
“Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama”, wrote Michelle.
Michelle's post featured some adorable throwback pictures enjoying some quality time together.
The couple tied the knot on October 3, 1992, and have since welcomed daughters Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20.
Meghan Markle accused of knocking Prince William, Kate Middleton from out from the popularity race
Barnes wants people to be able to sympathise with his character
Netflix original 'Never Have I Ever' to air its final season at the beginning of 2023
The supermodel was papped rocking an oversized black leather bomber jacket
Rihanna flashed her legs in the daring dress, which boasted a daring thigh-high split and sheer skirt
Will Smith is banned from Oscar for a decade