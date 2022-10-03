Will Smith set to impress with THIS film after Oscar controversy

Will Smith is all set to appear in the Apple-backed action thriller film Emancipation after the Oscar slap gate controversy.
The story follows an enslaved man who survived a deadly whipping that almost killed him, only to brave the swamps of Louisiana to set himself free from his ruthless slave hunters.
Earlier, Apple won the rights to the film in an auction. Written by William N. Collage, the film was inspired by the photographs of Peter taken in 1863, when the said person, free from slavery, joined the Union Army to find his family. The pictures around the world ignited the opposition to slavery as barbaric.
The film was slated to garner several awards at the Oscars; however, the Oscar slap ban on Will Smith for ten years led to the hope in vain.
