Prince Harry ‘in race with time’ as memoir pinged ‘disaster awaiting explosion’

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly been working to make his memoir more ‘digestible’ for the Firm, only to prepare for ‘more disaster’.



This claim has been made by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield in in her interview with GB News.

She pointed out how Prince “Harry's chickens may be coming home to roost.”



All of this came after news of Palace aides coming into ‘force’ a detour of Prince Harry’s memoir came in.

Even former royal butler to Harry, William and Charles, Grant Harrolds echoed similar sentiments and admitted, “There is no question about that. They have got to do a U-turn.”

“They can't just do one public appearance and everything is fine again. Things like this book would be a disaster for them. These are things they have to consider if they want a way back in.”