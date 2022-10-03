Prince Harry had a crush on Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in ‘Suits’?

Prince Harry allegedly had a major crush on his now-wife Meghan Markle from her time as Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama Suits, according to a royal expert quoted by Business Insider.
While the Duke of Sussex has maintained that he didn’t know about Meghan before their first meeting arranged as a blind date by mutual friends, royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed right after their engagement in 2017 that he, in fact, not only knew Meghan but also took a liking to her.
Katie said at the time: “He (Prince Harry) had a crush on Rachel Zane two years before he met Meghan and the reason I know is because I was having drinks with one of his friends.”
She went on to share: “She (Harry’s friend) told me she’d been on a night out with Prince Harry. He was single at the time, so she said, 'Harry, who’s your ideal girl?' And he said 'Meghan Markle from Suits.'”
Although an interesting prospect, Katie’s claims have neither been officially confirmed or denied by the Sussex household; Harry and Meghan eventually tied the knot in 2018, and now live in the US with their two kids Archie and Lilibet.
Prior to becoming royalty, Meghan had acted in dramas like Suits, CSI: NY, and Castle
