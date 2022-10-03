Meghan Markle’s ‘side eye’ to Kate Middleton exposed by body language expert

file footage

Meghan Markle reportedly gave her sister-in-law Kate Middleton a major side eye during their much-awaited reunion walkabout outside Windsor which came as a surprise just days after the Queen’s death.



The royal ‘Fab Four’, including Meghan, Kate, and their husband Prince Harry and William, stepped out at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022, to meet mourners two days after Queen Elizabeth’s death; it marked their first joint appearance since 2020’s Megxit.

The moment, naturally, was studied in depth by royal enthusiasts and body language experts, with one revealing that Meghan and Kate’s body language was more icy than warm and unified.

Jesus Enrique Rosas, better known as The Body Language Guy on YouTube, shared: “I want to point out that, look at this, where is Meghan looking? Why does she keep looking at Catherine?”

Jesus went on to suggest that Megan gave Kate a ‘side eye’ with clear ‘tensions in her neck’ and even suggested that the Duchess of Sussex seemed ‘afraid’ of the new Princess of Wales.