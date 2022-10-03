BLACKPINK album ‘BORN PINK’ rules among Top 4 of Billboard 200

BLACKPINK is ruling the Billboard charts with recent hit album BORN PINK, which was released on September 16.
The popular South Korean band is winning hearts with their second studio album BORN PINK which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s famous Top 200, among the most popular albums in the United States.
Billboard announced on October 2, 2022, that BORN PINK had remained on No. 4 of the chart for the week ending on October 8, making it the first album by any female K-pop artist in history to spend two weeks in the top five of the Billboard 200.
With this achievement, the band has also become the first female K-pop artist in history to have two albums which spent multiple weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.
For the unversed, BLACKPINK released their second album BORN PINK on September 16, 2022.
The royal family is adopting a "bolts and braces" stance as Prince Harry gears up to unveil bombshell book
Prince Harry allegedly had a crush on his now-wife Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama 'Suits'
Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski are hanging out as friends, claims insider
Holland performed a dance number on Rihanna’s hit song 'Umbrella' in 2017
Prince Harry is allegedly thinking of doing a complete rewrite of his entire memoir to ‘satisfy’ the Firm
The emperor ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019 after the abdication of his father Akihito, who is now 88.