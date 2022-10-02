Saif Ali Khan says people told Kareena Kapoor at the time of Sacred Games he will only do TV

Saif Ali Khan claimed in a recent interview that when he was filming Sacred Games for Netflix, many began to think he had turned to TV only, and some even told his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan about it, according to Hindustan Times.



Saif shared that his open mindset regarding different platforms and genres has helped him stay relevant over the years.

Saif told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview, "When I accepted Sacred Games, someone told my wife 'Oh, Saif will only do TV now'. That when Sacred Games is not even a TV show, it was for an OTT platform."

He further added, "So, I have made sure not to have such a mindset and that is the approach that has helped me stay relevant."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan's recently released film was Vikram Vedha in which he is seen playing the role of a cop.

Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles along with Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Sharib Hashmi also playing vital roles.