'Gangubai Kathiawadi' earns Alia Bhatt place on 'greatest performance ever' list

Alia Bhatt's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi is included in the 'best performance ever' by The Guardian.
The British-based newspaper published a list of the best and worst performances in the film.
The list included several A-list actors, including Tom Hanks, Cameron Diaz, Lupita Nyong'o, Jennifer Lawrence, and Alia Bhatt.
On Bhatt's performance, the author, Mike McCahill, wrote, "As the real-life figure of Ganga Harjivandas, the self-improving sex slave who became queen of Mumbai's 1960s red-light district, Bhatt makes complete emotional sense of a rollercoaster character arc.
Her extraordinarily expressive dancing in drum number Dholida tells its own story: veering from communal celebration to personal desolation, it's a walloping three-minute tabulation of everything this woman has gained and lost."
Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi opened to rave reviews, especially praise pour over Bhatt's performance.
