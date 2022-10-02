'Ponniyin Selvan: I' rules Tamil box-office, rakes in INR 80 Crore first day

'Ponniyin Selvan: I' rules Tamil box-office, rakes in INR 80crore first day

Ponniyin Selvan: I thundering box-office makes it the biggest Tamil movie of 2022 beating Vikram and Valimai.

As per Hindustan Times, the film's massive opening day worth INR 80 crore box office makes it one of the top Tamil movies this year.

The film boasts an ensemble cast of Jayam Ravi in the titular role, with Vikram, Karthi, Aishwariya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, and Sobhita Dulipala also in the lead. The film has received critical acclaim, particularly laurels for Mani Ratnam's direction, Aishwarya Rai's performance, and AR Rahman's musical score.

The historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, which focuses on a fictionalized story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who is slated to sit on the seat of the Chola emperor Rajaraja I. The film's sequel will come next year.