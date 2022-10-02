King Charles, Queen Camilla attend Sunday church service in Balmoral, waves at fans

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla greeted fans as they attended Sunday church service in Balmoral.
The new monarch and Queen Consort were pictured smiling and waving at fans and well-wishers as they traveled to Crathie Church in the Scottish estate this morning.
It has been the first time the King and Queen Consort have marked their attendance at the church since the end of the Royal Family’s mourning period following Her Majesty’s death on September 26.
King Charles was dressed in a tweed jacket with a green and red strips tie. While traveling in his Rolls Royce, he looked relaxed and composed as he waved at his well-wishers.
The Queen Consort, on the other hand, carried a subtle look for the morning outing. She wore a navy coat and a feathered red beret hat. She finished her look with pearl earrings and a matching necklace.
King Charles’ recent visit comes after reports were making rounds that the King is hoping to turn Balmoral Castle into a public memorial in honor of his late mother.
