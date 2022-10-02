Ed Sheeran to battle $100M lawsuit slap for ‘Thinking Out Loud’

US Judge Louis Stanton has just ordered Ed Sheeran to stand trial for a $100 million copyright case.
According to People magazine, he began by explaining the lack of any kind of “bright-line rule” and added that a jury would be tasked with finding a resolution for the matter.
He wrote, “There is no bright-line rule that the combination of two unprotectable elements is insufficiently numerous to constitute an original work.”
“A work may be copyrightable even though it is entirely a compilation of unprotectable elements."
For those unversed, this issue with the co-writer, Ed Townsend started back in 2016.
Townsend’s family also sued the singer over Let's Get It On after selling off a third of their shares to Structured Asset Sales $100 million that same year.
