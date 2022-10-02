Charles, Camilla, William and Kate make ‘Real Fab Four’ in new photo

FileFootage

King Charles III recently posed with Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William in the latest photo shared by Buckingham Palace, convincing fans that they’re the ‘real fab four’.

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 9, the four royals embarked on new royal titles with different official roles.

The foursome, dressed up in all-black, got together for the adorable click at the palace on the night the monarch was laid to rest on September 18.

Reacting to the photo, Daily Mail’s royal commentator Eden Richard re-tweeted the picture on his account said wrote: “The real 'Fab Four' #royal’.

Meanwhile, fans also appeared impressed with the “adorable strength” of the royal family during the time of grief.

One user wrote: “The late Queen would be so very very proud, one hundred respects for you all”

“Amazing photo, the present and future" with another saying, "so adorable to see the strength during the unfathomable loss, and continuing duty”

A fourth comment read: “Beautiful picture - perfect”