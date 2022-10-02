 
October 02, 2022
By Web Desk
October 02, 2022
Dua Lipa joins George and Amal Clooney at Albie Awards

Dua Lipa looked stunning in her latest picture with George and Amal Clooney.

The British singer posed for the picture with the couple after attending the first ever Albie Awards where Clooney Foundation for Justice honored the courageous defenders of justice and human rights.

Dua Lipa is often praised for her commitment to equal rights, racial equality, free speech and racial equality.

Dua Lipa joins George and Amal Clooney at Albie Awards