Dua Lipa, Trevor Noah not romantically involved: ‘They're just friends’

Dua Lipa, Trevor Noah are not romantically involved despite rumours that they are seeing each other, revealed source.
An insider told People Magazine that the Break My Heart hit-maker and The Daily Show host are “just friends."
Fans began speculating online that the duo is dating when they were spotted having dinner in New York City.
Later, a picture posted by Daily Mail showed Noah seemingly giving the pop star a kiss on the cheek.
However, an insider told Page Six that Lipa and Noah’s outing was “definitely a date” as the singer looked “smitten.”
The source went on to share that their romance is in “very early” stages and they are getting to know each other.
The outlet shared that during Lipa and Noah's alleged date night, he was “a gentleman” the whole evening and that the two went home “separately.”
“There is definitely interest on both ends,” the insider insisted.
